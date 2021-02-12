X

GOODIN, Elizabeth

ELIZABETH GOODIN, 70, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. She was fondly known by her family and friends as "Cookie". She was a loving member of the Philadelphia Church of God, Dayton, as well as attending Free Will Baptist churches in Springfield. She is survived by her husband, James M. Goodin; son, Christopher Hadick; daughter, Jennifer Fletcher; many grandchildren; and a brother, Richard Brown. She was loved by all who knew her. Cookie's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE

FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Steve Wallace presiding. The

family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. You may express condolences to the family at


