GOOD, Lydia "Lil" Loving wife and mother, passed away at her home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Visitation for the family will be Friday, October 16, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Trinity Church of Miamisburg and Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Trinity Church of Miamisburg, 203 E. Linden Avenue, followed by interment at Hillgrove Cemetery in Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Miamisburg Schools Education Foundation-Luke Meadows Scholarship Fund. Make checks payable to The Dayton Foundation and mail to The Miamisburg Schools Education Foundation, 540 E. Park Avenue, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

