GONYA, Lisa L.



Age 57, of Ross Twp, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at the home of her daughter. She was born in



Cocoa Beach, Florida, on



April 22, 1963, the daughter



of Edward and Karen (Hesselbrock) Larkin. On



August 8, 1987, in St. Joseph Church, she married Timothy J. Gonya and together they raised their five children.



Survivors include her husband, Timothy; her children, Joshua Gonya, Samantha (Kevin) Morrison, Rebecca Gonya, Megan (Luke) Marot, and Abbey Gonya; her parents, Ed and Karen Larkin; her mother-in-law, Sally Gonya; her siblings, Mike Larkin, Nan Kuhlman, Eddie (Amy) Larkin, Kelly (Jeff) Woodward, Ryan (Lily) Larkin, Kari (Patrick) Espel, Debbie Golden, Kathy (Donald) Urmston,



Brenda (Greg) Davis, Angie (Matt) Miller, Chris (Stephanie)



Gonya and Sarah (Adam) Sackenheim; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Robert B. Gonya; her brothers-in-law, Robert E. Gonya and Matthew Kuhlman; and her aunts, sis, and Lou Larkin.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am on Saturday in St. Joseph Church, 171



Washington Street, Hamilton, OH 45011. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Church Cemetery. There will be no visitation.



Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Consolidated School. Online register book available at



