Gompf, Evelyn R.

Gompf (Hilton), Evelyn R.



Evelyn Hilton Gompf, age 103 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on July 17, 2023 at Berkeley Retirement Center. She was born on September 2, 1919 in Cleveland, Ohio the second of eight children born to the late William and Esther Hilton. Evelyn married Edwin Gompf on October 14, 1978 and he preceded her in death on October 14, 1996. Also preceding her in death were here brothers Delbert, Ernest, Harold, Richard and David Hilton; and her sister Dorothy Hilton Garland. She is survived by her sister, Grace Hilton Thompson and her husband Hugh; many nieces and nephews with whom she has had a fond relationship, namely Hal Hilton, Kathy Hilton Phalen (Clarence), Shirley Hilton, Dale Hilton, Bill Garland (Lavonne), Sharon Garland Garrett (Doug), Cindy Garland McGurrin (Russ), Becky Hilton Martini (Chris), David Alan Hilton, Danny Hilton and Angela Hilton Thompson (Danny); and a special friend for many years, Jean Kirby. Evelyn graduated from Colerain High School, attended God's Bible School and College in Cincinnati, graduated from a Bible School in Florida, and from Asbury University in 1955. She taught high school for one year in Florida and taught at Fairfield Elementary School for 25 years, retiring in 1980. Evelyn was a member of Fairfield Wesleyan Church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, sang in the choir and in many musical ensembles. Music was always an important part of Evelyn's life. She grew up in a musical family whose singing and instrumental ensembles were an integral part of family life. She sang in many women's trios throughout her college years and beyond, traveling to many local and out-of-town churches. For many years, Evelyn and her husband were long-time members of the Gideons International with Evelyn active in the Women's Auxiliary. Evelyn was a devout Christian; her faith has been a foundation upon which she has dedicated her entire life. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd. Ross, Ohio on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. David Conaway and Rev. Kalamba Kilumba officiating. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com