GOLTZENE,



Shawn Vincent



10/18/1971 – 09/02/2022



Age 50, previously of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, in Houston, Texas, following a courageous and inspirational two-year battle with multiple myeloma. He was preceded in death by his grandparents James and Elna Logsdon and Betty and Philip Goltzene, and father David Witt. He is survived by his wife of 6 years, Phuong, sons Tony, Henry and Nolan, father Michael Goltzene, mother Debra Ruffner, siblings Tammy, Michael, and Heather, stepbrother Josh Wical and stepsister Nikki King, father-in-law Duc Nguyen, mother-in-law Tuyet Le, other immediate family, and a group of close friends who became family.



Shawn was born in Xenia, Ohio, and graduated from Xenia High School. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Wright State University in 2001. Shawn began his career at Deloitte & Touche in Dayton and Denver, and then joined Stanley Black & Decker in San Diego and later Paris, France. He spent the last 16 years at Science Applications International Corporation ("SAIC") where he served most recently as Assistant VP of Accounting & Finance. Shawn was also a proud veteran and Airman of the Year nominee who served 10 years as a Technical Sergeant in the Air National Guard, which included one tour in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia during the Iraq War.



Shawn loved his family first and foremost and was an amazing husband and father. He was an extraordinary friend -- attentive, loyal, accepting, uplifting, thoughtful and unpretentious. He was generous and selfless in his support and service to family, friends, and others. Shawn was an adventurous traveler; his journeys are chronicled by four passports' worth of stamps and friends around the world. He was a big sports fan, especially when cheering on Tony at soccer games and rooting for The Ohio State Buckeyes. Shawn was a cinema buff and music lover. He was skilled at chess and enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. Shawn was witty and charming, which got him out of more than a few sticky situations and seated at restaurants faster than most! He was a great listener who made you feel like you were the only person in the room.



Shawn enjoyed celebrations of all kinds. To honor his life and legacy, a Celebration of Life is being held in Dayton on October 22, 2022.



Phuong, his sons, and his close friends are thankful for the incredible care Shawn received at home in his last days from White Orchid Hospice, and donations in memory of Shawn may be made to your local hospice care provider or to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation https://themmrf.org.

