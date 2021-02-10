X

GOLDSMITH, Darlene

Born October 12, 1935, departed this life February 3, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Goldsmith, Sr.; two sons, Christopher & Anthony Goldsmith; brother, Tim Donalds; sister, Delores Edmonds. To cherish her memory are two sons, Ernest Goldsmith, Jr., Derrick and his wife, Hope Goldsmith;

sister, Lola Smith; a host of grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Viewing on Friday, February 12, 2021, from 11:00 - 12:00 at Glickler Funeral Home, 1849 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Please wear a mask for viewing. Burial at Jefferson View Cemetery, 2256 South Union Rd., Dayton, Ohio.

