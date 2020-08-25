GOLDSCHMIDT, Aaron James "A.J., A-Aron, young slacker" Age 18, passed unexpectedly at home on the morning of Thursday, August 20, 2020. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, between 1 and 3 PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. A private, family-only funeral service will be held. A link to the live streamed services will be added to Aaron's Tribute Wall found at www.routsong.com. Services in the care of ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, CENTERVILLE.
Funeral Home Information
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH
45459