GOLDEN, Paul

GOLDEN, Jr., Paul Daniel "Danny"



69, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in his home. Danny was born September 24, 1951, in Springfield, Ohio, to Paul and Mary (Burby) Golden, Sr. He was an avid car enthusiast and loved animals. Survivors include two children, Michael (Stacy)



Golden and Michelle (Erich) Golden; one grandson, Austin Golden; lifetime partner, Sylvia Seitz and her children, Diana Seitz, Bobby (Tina) Seitz, Roddy (Brenda) Seitz and Julie (Monte) Rife and families; two siblings, Carolyn (Billie) Sparks and Teresa (Michael) Zanish; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Pookie. He was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 - 6 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME, with a memorial service immediately following at 6:00 p.m.

