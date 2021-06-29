GOINS, Michael David



Michael David Goins, age 64, of Hanover Township, passed away on June 24, 2021, at his home. He was born on March 16, 1957, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Franklon House and Gayle Weber. He graduated from Hamilton Taft Highs School in 1975. On May 19, 1990, he married Beverly Hoelle in Oxford, Ohio. Mike worked in law enforcement for 46 years. During that time he was employed by the Miami University Police Department, Ross Township Police Department, Butler County Sheriffs' Department, and most recently, the Oxford Township Police Department where he served as the Police Chief. He was also a member of the Izaak Walton League of America Talawanda Chapter in Oxford. Mike



enjoyed his work and also loved spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife Beverly Goins; his



children, Katie (Kevin) Fletcher, Grace Goins, Dana (Rob)



Hollingsworth, and Kyle (Hannah Scherzinger) Goins; his grandsons, Hunter, Lincoln, and Trevor; his father, Franklon (Denise) House; three brothers, James (Juanita), Mark



(Samantha) and Bill (Theresa) Goins; one half-brother, Jason House; one sister, Kathryn (Barry) Tutt; one half-sister, Valerie House; his best friend, Don Tolley; and many other loving



relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Gayle Goins and his adopted father, Jarvis Goins. There will be a private memorial service at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Thursday morning.



A public memorial service will be held at the Oxford Township Police Department, Oxford, Ohio , on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. If desired, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com