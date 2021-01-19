GOINS, Gayle

GOINS (nee Weber), Gayle Jean



Age 85, of Milford Township, Ohio, passed away on January 16, 2021, at Woodland Country Manor. She was born on July 24, 1935, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph Weber and Kathryn Cain. On October 24, 1966, she married Jarvis Goins and together they had five children. Gayle was



employed as a cafeteria manager for Hamilton City Schools for over 25 years retiring in 2001. She was also a member of Faith Church in Hamilton. She is survived by her four sons; Michael (Beverly), James (Juanita), Mark (Samantha), and William (Theresa) Goins; and one daughter, Kathryn (Barry) Tutt; sixteen grandchildren, Dana, Jason, Lydia, Katie, Kyle, Mandy, Casey, Megan, Molly, Grace, Jay, Nick, Katelyn, Amanda, Angela, and Ashely; eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Erik, Gregory, Aubrey, Trevor, Lincoln, Hunter, and Nathaniel; and many other loving relatives and friends. A private memorial visitation and memorial service will be held by the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263 or Faith Church, 1877 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH 45013. Online



