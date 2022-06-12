GOINGS, Paul Randolph "Randy"



70, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Friday afternoon, June 10, 2022. He was born in Springfield on September 17, 1951, the son of the late C. Richard and Joanne (Williams) Goings. He is survived by a daughter, Christy Miller; a sister, Nancy Bond and brother, Larry Goings. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ricki Guy. At Randy's request, no services will be observed.


