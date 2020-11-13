GOHEEN, Kara Elizabeth



Making people happy since 1979, left us all on Sunday,



November 8, 2020, and was without a doubt the most



caring and kind person many of us have ever met. The love she had for her family, her friends, and animals was



exuberant – if you were loved by Kara, you knew it. Handwritten notes, small trinkets and



tokens of her affection, would mysteriously show up at your doorsteps. Those items are now among the most cherished objects for all who knew her. Her laugh was infectious, and she could cry at the drop of a dime. She was a devoted friend, a steady hand, the person you wanted in the trenches with you. Kara's work at All About Pet Care took her to Middletown, Ohio 12 years ago where she lived the life of a public servant. She served on countless volunteer committees across the community, most notably her work with animal rescue



organizations and Downtown Middletown, Inc. Odds are, if you went to an event in Middletown or a family event in Medina, NY, she was likely the one making the magic happen. She was beyond humble in all of her volunteer work and lived by the belief that one should "Do small things with great love." Kara grew up in Medina, New York. She may have been the Buffalo Bills #1 fan, who are currently leading the AFC East, and were having a banner game at the moment of her passing. She was also a huge fan of McDonalds Fountain Diet Coke, ketchup, Asian zing cauliflower wings from BW3'S



(don't tell Buffalo, NY,) Kraft Mac & Cheese, and really cheesy jokes! She leaves behind her parents Mark and Ellen Goheen, sister Jenna Goheen and her fiancé Marcus Fisher, brother and sister-in-law Brett and Julia Goheen and her niece and



god-daughter Evaline June (Kara's favorite little one). Also left behind is the love of her life, her person and fiancé



Michael Stafford, his father Tom "Grandpa" and her stepson Alexander Lee. Mourning with us in this great loss also include her aunts and uncles: Mike and Sandy Goheen, Tom and Mary Zangerle, Debra Goheen, Jean and Luis Zaffirini, Ruth and Javier Miro, Mary O'Grady, Michael Bukiewicz, John Bukiewicz, Barb Bukiewicz, as well as countless cousins, family and friends. She left her mark on so many people in the world, and all of us are lucky to have known and been a part of her life. We know she is up in heaven in her cozy pj's, with grandparents Norman and Marian Goheen, Leo and Lorraine Bukiewicz, uncles Peter and Paul Bukiewicz, Norm Goheen, Jr. and Dennis O'Grady, an aunt Lois Bukiewicz as well as her



infant niece Edith Catherine and infant nephew Felix Norman, and fur babies Tony, Mavis, Cooper, and Marna by her side, catching up over a glass of chianti with her bestie Aimee Petrucelli. Relatives and friends may call at the Bogan &



Tuttle Funeral Home, 226 Pearl St. Medina, NY 14103 on



Monday, November 16, 2020, from 3 pm to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Parish/St. Mary's Church, West Ave., Medina, NY, 14103 with the Pastor, Rev. Bernard Nowak celebrating. Burial will be in the Bates Rd. Cemetery, Medina, NY. More information to follow regarding Kara's memorial service here in



Middletown. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Kara Goheen Friends & Furballs Fund, an endowment set up to support animal rescues and downtown Middletown special events, hosted with the Middletown Community Foundation. Donations can be sent to 300 N. Main St., Suite 300, Middletown, Ohio 45042 or submitted online at www.mcfoundation.org/donations. Local arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family and friends at www.herr-riggs.com.

