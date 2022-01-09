GOETZE, Patricia "Trish"



Patricia "Trish" Goetze, 59 of Fairborn passed away unexpectedly at Soin Medical Center on December 28, 2021, surrounded by her family. Trish was born on November 27, 1962, in



Syracuse, New York, and moved to Fairborn, Ohio, at a young age. She was a lover of animals and was her happiest when she was sitting on a dock fishing. She is survived by her



parents Thomas and Francine Barrick of Fairborn; brother James Barrick of Virginia; sister Melissa Barrick of California; daughter Amanda Harmon of Kettering; sons Dylan Goetze of Fairborn; Damon Goetze (Sherri) of Kansas; five grandchildren Izabelle, Hailey, Christopher, Shauna and Madison and



nephews Kenneth and James. A private memorial dinner to



celebrate Trish's life will be held. The family asks that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in Trish's name to the ASPCA.

