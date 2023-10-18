Goetz, Daniel L.



GOETZ, Daniel L. Age 88, of Kettering passed away Monday, October 16, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley J. Goetz, mother, Helen Goetz, father, Leo Goetz, and brother Louis J. Goetz. He is survived by his sons, Gregory D. Goetz, his wife Joanne, and their children Taylor and Jacob Goetz; son Andrew B. Goetz, his wife Julie, and their children Dylan and Miley Goetz, and longtime friend Sandra Fitzhugh. After graduation from Chaminade High school in 1953 he started work at NCR where he met Shirley. They married in 1965. He worked at NCR for almost thirty years before joining PMI Food Equipment (Hobart) where he retired in 2002 as a Senior Mechanical Designer. He was a member of both St. Charles Borromeo Church in Kettering and Emmanuel Catholic Church in Dayton, Ohio. Our family extends our heartfelt thanks to the staff at both Symphony of Centerville and Hospice of Dayton that were incredible caregivers during a very difficult time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. A private mass will be held at St. Charles Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.



