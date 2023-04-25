Goeller, Ethelda

Goeller (Brumfield), Ethelda Louise



Ethelda Louise Goeller R.N., 91 of Kettering, passed away Thursday, April 20th in Hospice Care at her home after a lengthy illness.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Dr. Jack E. Goeller, D.O., her parents Cecil and Rhetta Mae Brumfield, two brothers, twin infant sons, and a grandson.



She is survived by two siblings, Merle T. Brumfield (Jean) of Vandalia and Mary Mofield of Springboro. Also surviving are her children; Jack (Timmye), Janice Potter, Dr. Scott Goeller (Jane), Susan McKinney, Matthew, Nancy Gaskin, Brett (Kjirsten), and Todd (Stephanie); 23 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and close friends.



Mrs. Goeller was born in Lexington, KY. She graduated from Middletown High School (Ohio) in 1949 and the Middletown School of Nursing (Miami University) in 1952. She served as a surgical nurse at Grandview Hospital and as an office nurse for various physicians. In addition to working as a nurse, she volunteered at Miami Valley Hospital for 12 years.



An open house Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 29th from 6-8 pm at the Miami Valley Hunt and Polo Club, 2465 Keystone Club Dr. Dayton, OH 45439. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

