GODWIN, Sara J. Age 93, of Englewood, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. She was a graduate of Ball State University. Sara had worked for ten years as a nurse in neonatal care and later retired from Denver Public Schools as a School Nurse with over 24 years of service. She was a member of the United Christian Church in Clayton, where she was Chairman of the Memorial Fund, a Deaconess, a Librarian and active with the Rachael Circle Missionary Group. She is survived by her nieces, Deanne (David) Vester of Union, Cathy (Bryan) Retterbush of Pittsburgh, Debi (Mike) Roark of WA, Michael (Viv) Godwin of AZ; sister-in-law, Betty Godwin of WA, great-nieces, Jennifer (Dennis) Richards, Susan Retterbush, Ryanne Needham, Beth Stewart; great-nephews, Ray (Chrystal) Vester, Eric (Alyssa) Retterbush, Rick Roark, great-great-nieces, Raylea, Brittany, Makaylan, Drew, Dana; relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John William and Willodine (Throckmorton) Godwin; sister, Martha A. Moore and brother, John W. Godwin, Jr. A Private Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family at Earlham Cemetery in Richmond, Indiana. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com

