Joan Godsey, age 70 of West Chester, Ohio, passed away on May 17, 2024 at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born on July 5, 1953, in Corbin, Kentucky the daughter of James L. and Beulah (Lockhart) Randale. She was a 1971 graduate of Badin High School and was employed for many years as a technician for Cincinnati Bell. On October 15, 1999, she married Lynville Godsey. Joan was a past member of the Northern Kentucky Homemakers Association. She is survived by her husband; one brother, Robert (Kim) Randale; one sister-in-law, LaVada Fletcher; and several nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. As per Joan's wishes, she has donated her body for science research. There will be a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

