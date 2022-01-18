GODDARD, Ronald S.



Ronald S. Goddard, 85, of Terre Haute, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022,



in his daughter's home surrounded by his loving family.



Ronald was born July 2, 1936, in Urbana, Ohio, the son of the late Ivan and Helen (Smith) Goddard. He was a 1954 graduate of Westville High School. Ronald was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of the Terre Haute United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the farm bureau and Grange. Ronald enjoyed bluegrass music, toy farm equipment, and watching his grandsons play basketball. Ronald had a personal relationship with each of his grandkids and great-grandkids. They could all make him smile. Ronald passed with a great feeling of love of God and his relationships here on earth.



Ronald is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet (Grimm) Goddard; children, Carol Goddard (Barb Ropp), Sheryl (Tony) Ropp and Dale (Linda) Goddard; grandchildren, Tyler (Megan) Laughman, Jordan (Charles Oppong) Laughman, Grant Goddard, Ryan (Kayla Walls) Goddard, Matthew Goddard, Eric Goddard, Tia Ropp and Wesley (Tina) Ropp; great-grandchildren, Hadley, Easton, Charlie and Marley Laughman, Samuel Oppong, Chase and Alexis Nickells, Dyllon and Skyler Ropp and Logan and Landon Zanfirov,; sister, Marilyn (Joe) Stanley; sisters-in-law, Patty Grimm and Janice Lower; lifetime friends, Marvin and Betty Lutz; grandchildren in love, Michael and Sam Vulgamore and their children, Logan and Morgan; as well as several nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his parents; great grandson, Elijah Laughman; father and mother-in-law, Floyd and Katherine Grimm; brothers-in-law, Robert (Bob) Grimm and David Lower and nephew, Kurt Grimm.



There are so many church friends and family that visited, sent cards or kept in touch. He was truly blessed to have so many wonderful, thoughtful people in his life.



A private funeral service were held on Monday, January 17, 2022, in the Terre Haute United Methodist Church with Pastor Barbara Pope officiating.



Burial will follow in Terre Haute Cemetery, Terre Haute, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Terre Haute United Methodist Church, 5938 State Route 55, Urbana, Ohio 43078.



Arrangements entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



