Godbey, Juanata

GODBEY (Lopez), Juanata



Age 71, passed away on the 25th of January 2023, in her home surrounded by her loved ones. Juanata was born to Eva Nealy on the 23rd of January 1952, in Mobile, AL, older sister to Sara Moggio. She was raised in Detroit, MI, where she had and raised three children, Mazin Hanna Shamoon, Christine Hope Shamoon, and her youngest Brandy Marie Shamoon. Life brought her and her daughters to Cincinnati, OH, where she loved Reds games and walking through Fountain Square. Wife to Glenn Godbey, grandmother to seven whom she loved dearly and mother-inlaw to Michael Talley. Our mother was a strong, intelligent, hard working professional woman who loved animals especially her many dogs through the years. All who knew our mother loved and appreciated her. She will be remembered for her generosity, her smile, and her contagious laugh. Our mother will be loved and missed by all. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

