GNAGEY, Lloyd Lloyd Gnagey, 99, of Miamisburg, died peacefully at his home at Sycamore Glen Retirement Community, September, 6, 2020. He was born November 25, 1920, in West Milton, Ohio. After graduation from The Ohio State University in 1942, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, and was employed by Monsanto Research Corporation until his retirement. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruthella Neville Gnagey, and three daughters, Barbara (Dr. Leo) Loughead, Illinois; Anne (Neal) McBride, Esq., Florida; Carol (Kurt) Proegler, Columbus, Ohio. He was dearly loved by his seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. A niece, Marian Fitzgerald, of Tennessee, also survives. He was predeceased by his parents and two older sisters, Margaret and Ellen. He donated his body to Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. There will be no services.

