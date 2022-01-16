GLOVER, Sarah

GLOVER (Cunigan),
Sarah Joann
Was born July 29, 1946, in Wetumpka, AL. She departed this life at 4:16 pm on January 7, 2022. She was a native of Eclectic, AL, and a resident of Dayton, OH, for over 50 years. Joann was preceded in death by her parents George "Smokey" Cunigan and Emma Jean Williams; her beloved
sister Connie B. Cunigan;
special Aunt, Jessie Foster and a host of other family
members. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Vivian Rene Dickerson and Debra Kay Glover of Dayton; son, Wendell Eugene Glover of Grand Rapids, MI; 3 granddaughters, Latoria Glover, Stachia Heard (Johnny) and Kayla Smith all of Dayton; 2 grandsons Marcus O. Jones of Phoenix, AZ, and Rayshaun E. Glover of Las Vegas, NV. Funeral service
Monday, January 17, 2022, at 1 pm in the chapel of Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends Monday 12 noon until time of
service. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Funeral Home Information
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral