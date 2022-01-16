GLOVER, Sarah

GLOVER (Cunigan),



Sarah Joann



Was born July 29, 1946, in Wetumpka, AL. She departed this life at 4:16 pm on January 7, 2022. She was a native of Eclectic, AL, and a resident of Dayton, OH, for over 50 years. Joann was preceded in death by her parents George "Smokey" Cunigan and Emma Jean Williams; her beloved



sister Connie B. Cunigan;



special Aunt, Jessie Foster and a host of other family



members. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Vivian Rene Dickerson and Debra Kay Glover of Dayton; son, Wendell Eugene Glover of Grand Rapids, MI; 3 granddaughters, Latoria Glover, Stachia Heard (Johnny) and Kayla Smith all of Dayton; 2 grandsons Marcus O. Jones of Phoenix, AZ, and Rayshaun E. Glover of Las Vegas, NV. Funeral service



Monday, January 17, 2022, at 1 pm in the chapel of Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike Dayton, OH. Family will receive friends Monday 12 noon until time of



service. Interment West Memory Gardens.

