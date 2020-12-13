GLOVER, Jerry

GLOVER, Jr., Jerry



Jerry Glover, Jr. passed away on December 5, 2020, at the age of 77. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry, Sr & Virginia Glover, and his brother Michael Glover. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Glover; children, Angela Svarda, Jennifer Glover Wesby (Leon), Jerry J. Glover (Leslie), D. Starr Crosswhite-McGriff (Tony) and Jared Glover; one sister, Marsha Moss (Greg); 10 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Faith Fellowship Ministries, 1915 S. Main St., Middletown, OH. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service at 11:30am. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.

