GLOVER, Dorothy Jean



Age 70, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, July 9, 2021, at Church of the Living God, 1 Fitch St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walk through visitation will be held 9am - 10am. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

