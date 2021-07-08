journal-news logo
GLOVER, Dorothy

Obituaries

GLOVER, Dorothy Jean

Age 70, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, July 9, 2021, at Church of the Living God, 1 Fitch St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walk through visitation will be held 9am - 10am. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

