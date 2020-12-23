X

GLICK, Judy

GLICK (nee Haubiel), Judy Kay

Died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the age of 67, after a brief

illness. She was born Nov. 10, 1953, in Delaware, Ohio. Judy was a wonderful woman, a devoted wife, loving mama,

doting nana, sister, and friend. She was a voracious reader.

Judy graduated from Hayes High School in Delaware, and earned an associate degree in accounting from Edison State Community College in Piqua. She worked in the composing rooms of the Delaware Gazette, the Stillwater Valley Advertiser, and the Troy Daily News, and in accounting at the Iams Company and Procter & Gamble. Survivors include her

husband of more than 40 years, Ed, of Kettering; two sons, Thomas (Zuzana), of Columbus, Ohio, and Stephen (Missy), Fairfield, CT.; a daughter, Nicole (Alexander), of Chicago; two granddaughters, Ava and Alexandra; two brothers, Ken, of Ellentown, FL., and Tom, of Powell, Ohio; and a sister, Peg, of Delaware. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Kettering Chapel. To send the family a special message, please visit


