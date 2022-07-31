GLENN, Frederick O.



Age 69, of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

