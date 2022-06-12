GLENDENIN, Martha Tice "Marty"



Age 86 passed away May 30, 2022. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of



Herman and Gertrude Tice. She graduated from Upper Arlington High School in Columbus and was a graduate of



Stephen's College in Columbia, Missouri. Martha was a past member of Junior Service



League, a past president and



associate member of Young Woman's Mission, past president and trustee of Clark Memorial Home and an associate member of Ferncliff Cemetery Association. In addition to her



volunteer activities, she loved spending time with family and friends, enjoyed swimming and was an avid bridge player. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Don Glendenin, Jr, daughter Kathy of Columbus, Ohio, son Greg (Tesh) of West Jefferson, Ohio, grandsons Lane and Joel Goodrich of Columbus, Ohio, and Eric Fisher of Marion, Ohio. Martha was preceded in death by her parents. A gathering of friends and family will be held 12PM-2PM Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at The Derby Banquet Center, 500 Roscommon Drive, Springfield, Ohio 45503. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Clark



Memorial Home, 106 Kewbury Road, Springfield, Ohio 45504. The family would like to thank Dr. Ese, nurses Bexley, Alex and Jeri of Springfield Regional Hospital as well as Tina from



hospice care. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org. Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory.



