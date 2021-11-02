GLEASON, Kevin Michael
Kevin Michael Gleason was born August 4, 1956, to Doris H. (Carlo) and Charles E.
Gleason in Buffalo, NY. From a young age, Kevin was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and earned the rank of
Eagle Scout. As a teenager, he worked in his father's grocery store, and at The Westwood Country Club in Williamsville, NY. The youngest of four
siblings, Kevin graduated from Williamsville North High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science from
Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations. While in college, Kevin was the manager for Cornell University's men's basketball team. Loving baseball, football, basketball and hockey, he regularly made pilgrimages around the world for various sporting events. Among his favorite teams were the Detroit Tigers, the Buffalo Bills, and the Golden State Warriors. He cherished the opportunity to visit the
Stanley Cup when it traveled to Cornell and enjoyed golfing with his mother, family, and friends. After graduating from Cornell, Kevin went on to begin his career in the hotel industry. His work took him to Indianapolis, Texas, Chicago, Atlanta, Hawaii and San Francisco. Kevin held various positions in the hotel industry for over thirty years, most recently as the Senior Director, Labor for Marriott International. He was passionate about his work and supportive of his colleagues. He looked for the best in every person. His encouragement was a constant as he helped those around him realize and attain their goals. After a courageous four week battle, Kevin succumbed to COVID-19 and COVID-19 complications in Reno, NV, on October 14, 2021. Although the family is spread around the world, Kevin was the one who brought the family together. He was the organizer and instigator of numerous family adventures, always with a smile on his face, and a twinkle in his eye. He took care of each of us. If we needed anything, Kevin was there to get things done. Kevin is survived by his sister, Carol (David) Sims; brothers, Mark (Florence)
Gleason, and Richard (Helen) Stevens-Gleason; cousin, John Davis; nephew, Michael (Hannah) Sims; nieces Aggy (Brad)
Stevens-Gleason Kusunoki and Anny Stevens-Gleason; greatnieces, Tayah, Josie, and Keisha; and great-nephews, Harry and Louis. He is preceded in death by his parents Doris and Charles, and niece, Elizabeth Sims. Kevin left a lasting impression on every person he met. Kevin is loved by so many for his personable, thoughtful, and caring nature. He had a wide reach in the community, and regularly sat on the boards of numerous organizations in Hawaii demonstrating his sincere compassion and care for others. He is fondly remembered by a multitude of family, friends, colleagues, and coworkers. We are blessed to have known Kevin. We all hold dear our vivid memories of every moment spent with Kevin and his life full of passion, laughter, love, and joy. Share a smile, be kind, and remember Kevin. We, the family, wish to express our deepest appreciation and sincerest gratitude for the love, prayers, and help that have been extended during this difficult time. A Burial Rite will be held Friday, November 5, 2021, at 4:30pm EST/10:30am HST at The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Middletown, Ohio. There will be no in person attendance at the service. Please visit the website www.kevinmgleasonmemorial.com to obtain the Zoom link for the funeral service, share memories and photos, and find information concerning memorial donations. Kevin will be interred at Woodside
Cemetery and Arboretum, Middletown, OH. Please sign the guestbook at
