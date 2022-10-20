GLEASON, Austin Wesley



Austin Wesley Gleason, age 91 of Hamilton, passed away at Berkeley Square Nursing Home on Friday, October 14, 2022. Austin was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 20, 1930, to Andrew and Goldie (Mullen) Gleason. Austin is a graduate of Hamilton High School and University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy. Austin worked for 50 years as a pharmacist, including 25 years owning and operating his own pharmacy, Gleason's Pharmacy. During his career, he was a member of the Hamilton Druggist Association.



Austin was an all-around athlete. In 1985, he was inducted into the Butler County Fast Pitch Hall of Fame. At the all-star softball show, Austin was known to win awards for the 100-yard dash and circling the bases. He was also inducted into the Greater Hamilton Bowling Association Hall of Fame. Austin was a devoted coach and spent many years coaching Fairfield Little League teams. Austin worked on the Miami University Football Chain Gang for over 20 years. During his retirement you could find him on the golf course with his buddies.



Austin enjoyed spending time with his family, especially vacations in Michigan where he patiently taught numerous people to water ski. He also found time to attend every activity in which his children and grandchildren participated.



Austin is survived by his children, Wes (Lori) Gleason and Melanie (Kelly) Farler; his grandchildren, Keith (Jennifer) Gleason, Thomas Harp, Craig (Romina) Farler, Kelly Harp, Meghan Gleason and Shannon (Sean) Lynch; his great grandchildren, Leonard and Cassandra Gleason, and Benjamin Farler; and dear friend, Ted Harp. Austin was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Goldie Gleason; his wife of 65 years, Lois Gleason; his two sisters, Dorothy Hoock and Patricia Sturgill; and his father and mother in-law, Thomas Edward and Grace Joy Hall.



Funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 225 Ludlow Street, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The Hamilton Community Foundation Austin and Lois Gleason Scholarship Fund, 319 N. 3rd Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 or to a charity of donor's choice.,

