Glaze, Roger W.



age 82, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord March 16, 2024. He was born December 20, 1941 in Hillsboro, OH to the late Harry & Dora (Kidder) Glaze. He is survived by a sister, Susie (Terry) Alexander of Hillsboro, OH; children, Janet Glynn, Steve (Lyn) Glaze and Joy (Don) Craig; grandchildren, April Floyd, Krystal Burley, Amber (Rick) Casey, Katie (Steve) Glass, Jeremy (Tara) Craig, Joshua (Heather) Craig; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Glaze; and 2 brothers, Edward Harshburger and Harry Glaze. Roger retired from Chrysler in Dayton. He enjoyed Ohio State football, Cincinnati Bengals and Reds baseball. Roger will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 21, 2024 from 9:30-10:30 am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 10:30am. Roger will be laid to rest next to his wife, Janet at Calvary Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com