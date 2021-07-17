GLAUB, Kenneth H.



Age 95, Hamilton, was welcomed into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ, Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Fort Hamilton ER. He was born in Eaton, Ohio, on January 10, 1926, the son of



Howard K. and Ida (Campbell) Glaub. He was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Navy. Kenneth married the love of his life, Rhoda Parker on December 15, 1945, in Covington, KY, and she



preceded him in death on April 15, 2000. He was the owner and operator of a trucking company for 50 years, retiring in 1981. He was a member of Eaton Road Full Gospel Church. He is survived by a son, Charles Edward (Teresa) Glaub and a daughter, Susan (Bev) Hubbard; six grandchildren, Misty Glaub, Amie Glaub, David Glaub, Faith Roberts, Kenneth C. Hubbard and Krista (Danny) Williams; twelve great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two sons, Kenneth Glaub and David E. Glaub, three brothers, Thurman Ray, Francis Eugene and John Glaub, three sisters, Betty Chaney, Fayetta Spangenburg and Janet Smith, one grandson, Charles



Matthew Glaub and one great-granddaughter, Briannah



Henderson. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W.



Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013, with Pastor Cecil Benge officiating. Burial will be in Millville Cemetery.



Visitation will be Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com