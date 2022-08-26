GLASS, Roger Stephen



Passed away peacefully on the morning of August 24, 2022, at the age of 79. A resident of Oakwood, Ohio, and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida, he was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Irene and Marion Glass on November 5, 1942. He was longtime President and CEO of Marion's Piazza and Managing Partner of the R.C.K. Investment Company. He attended Corpus Christi and Holy Angels elementary schools, and graduated from Chaminade High School and the University of Dayton. Roger taught at Saint Francis De Sales School in Lebanon, Ohio, and Saint Helen School in Riverside, Ohio, before joining his family-founded business in 1972. During his five decades of service to Marion's Piazza and sixteen years as President and CEO, Roger led the company to be named "Dayton's #1 Pizza" for thirty-five years and rank first in the nation of independent pizza establishments by Pizza Today Magazine for five years.



Roger was a pillar of the Dayton business and philanthropic community for most of his 79 years. His most public contributions are the Roger Glass Stadium at Chaminade Julienne High School and the future Roger Glass Center for the Arts at the University of Dayton. He gave generously to many causes throughout the Dayton and Fort Lauderdale regions. He chaired and served on various boards, both charitable and professional, including The Dayton Art Institute, Equitas, the Stiver's School for the Arts, and the Loft Theater, to name just a few. As a former educator and later philanthropist, he believed profoundly in the power of learning, supporting his alma maters Chaminade Julienne High School and the University of Dayton, as well as DECA. He was a member of the Moraine Country Club in Dayton and the Coral Ridge Country Club in Fort Lauderdale. He was an avid fan and supporter of Dayton Flyers basketball, The Ohio State Buckeyes football, the Dayton Dragons, the Cincinnati Reds, and the Cincinnati Bengals. Roger amassed a collection of rare steins from around the world, which he donated to Dayton History at Carillon Historical Park. Marion's Piazza Kenley Players' cast party photos are also prominently displayed in the local celebrities section at Dayton History. Roger will be inducted posthumously into the Dayton Region's Walk of Fame in October 2022.



Roger is survived by Larry Mullins, Carol Glass Pollock (Dr. James), and nieces Monja McKay (Mr. James Brinson), Jennifer McKay, Meredith Pollock, Elizabeth Pollock (Dr. John Zulueta), and Kristin Pollock. The family will receive friends at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, on Sunday, August 28, 2022, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Angels Church, 1322 Brown Street, Dayton, on Monday, August 29, at 11:00 am, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Chaminade Julianne High School, 505 S Ludlow St, Dayton, OH 45402, or an organization of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



