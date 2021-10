GLASS, Estill "Buck"



Estill "Buck" Glass, age 95, of Springboro, died October 4th, 2021. Born in Sadieville, KY. Preceded in death by wife



Marcella. Survived by his son Barry Glass and daughter Sandra McNally. He was a WWII veteran. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Franklin, Ohio, VFW in Bucks name. For complete funeral arrangements go to



