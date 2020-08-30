X

GLANT, Karen

GLANT (nee Sheehan), Karen Age 77, of Dayton, left this Earth on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was born on December 4, 1942, in Dayton, Ohio to the late William Henry & Mary Catherine Sheehan. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her aunt, Connie Leahey, special friend, Lillie Agee; and beloved dogs, Brandy and Dudley. She was employed at Smith Industries for 33 years. Karen enjoyed crossword puzzles and Bingo. Karen is survived by a loving son, Brian and wife, Tina; brothers, Mike (Nancy) and Bill (Kathy); sister, Linda (Grant); many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. Also special friend, Carol Morris. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 3-5 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. The service will follow at 5pm. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

