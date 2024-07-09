Glandon, Cecillia Ann "Cece"



age 35 of Dayton, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2024. Cece was born in Dayton on May 22, 1989. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter C. Glandon, Jr.; brother, Matthew Glandon; and grandmother, Phyllis Schidecker. Cece is survived by her children, Lillian and Lola; significant other, Moe Prichett; mother, Teresa Schidecker; siblings, Marcus (Heather) Stringfield, Lucas (Queenie) Glandon, Stevie (Bill) Glandon; and many other relatives and friends. Through Cecillia's struggles she loved her family, friends and life. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 2024 from 12:30-2:30 pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424). A celebration of life will follow at 3pm at Apostolic Lighthouse Church of Dayton, 2221 Harshman Rd, Dayton, OH 45424). To leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



