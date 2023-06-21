Gividen, Richard Allen "Dickie"



Gividen, Richard "Dickie" Allen, age 88, of Franklin, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023 at The Enclave of Springboro. He was born November 25, 1934 in Hammond, IN to Virgil and Mildred (Barnes) Gividen. He worked at Armco/AK Steel for 40 years.



He is survived by his four beloved children: Vickie (Kenny) Combs of Franklin, OH, Patti (Tommy) Danner of Byhalia, MS, Rick (Patsy) Gividen of Moody, AL, and Jenny (Marvin) Tucker of Batavia OH; grandchildren, Holly Wooldridge, Nicole Chrestman, Stephanie Combs, Tyler Danner, Kara Chapman, Corey Chapman, and Jacob Gividen, and 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 45 years, Honna Lou (Keeton) Gividen, and grandson, Scott Combs.



Visitation will be held Saturday, June 24 from 1:00-3:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home (1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH). A private Interment will be at Springboro Cemetery in Springboro. Memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice (7601 Paragon Rd., Suite 203, Dayton, OH).



