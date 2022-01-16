GIVENS, Larry

GIVENS, Jr., Larry Grant



56, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, in his home. Larry was born December 24, 1965, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Larry Grant and Darlene Sue (Rinehart)



Givens, Sr. He was a longtime member of the Union Club. In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of 8 years, Germaine Lucky (Hickman) Givens; two children, Justin Givens and Trevor Luke; two stepchildren, Jacob Christopher Wilson and Madison Renee (Sam) Robinson; two grandchildren,



Holden Robinson and Kartyr Wilson; one brother, Joe Givens; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Per Larry's wishes, no services will be held at this time. If you wish to pay your



respects to the family, you may stop by The Givens Home at 1612 Fulton Ave., Wednesday, January 19 between 6-8 p.m.

