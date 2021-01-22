GIVENS, Jack R.



Age 83, of Dayton, passed away at Sycamore Hospital on Monday, January 18, 2021. He was born on December 24, 1937, the son of the late Robert and Lillie (Ash) Givens. Along with his parents Jack was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Givens, Jr. and sister, Donna Hileman.



Jack is survived by his loving wife Justine Givens; son and daughter-in-law Bret and Kim Givens; grandchildren, Brad Givens and Heather (John) Wright; great-grandchildren,



Lilyana and Eden Wright; sisters, Darlene Cortez and Darla



Olga; and brother, Chuck Givens.



Jack was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force and spent his career as a CPO with the Air Force.



Jack loved his family and will be greatly missed. A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date for friends and family.

