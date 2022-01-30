GITZINGER, Thomas C.



Age 83 of Kettering passed away Thursday, January 27, 2022. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret, "Peggy" Gitzinger; two brothers, Jim and Richard. He is survived by his son, Tim; two grandchildren, Seth and Mathias Gitzinger; a sister Ann Gitzinger; sister-in-law, Mary Gitzinger and a special friend, Kerry Suttles. Tom retired from NECA, Tom was an avid Hunter, and fisherman. He enjoyed taxidermy. Tom was a collector of cars, bikes, clocks. Mass of Christian Burial, 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 1 at St. Albert the Great Church. The family will receive friends Monday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne. Final resting place will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton.

