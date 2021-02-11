GINN, Hugh



Age 79 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 22, 1941, in Piqua, OH, the son of the late Hugh F. and Naomi (McInturff) Ginn. Mr. Ginn was a graduate of Graham High School Class of 1959, and



Sinclair Community College. He retired from General Motors with over 30 years of service. Hugh was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church for over 50 years and an active member of the West Carrollton Lions Club. Preceded in death by his sister Barbara Carpenter. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy (Shultz) Ginn; his daughter, Paige Hardy; his son, Shane Ginn and wife Karri; sister, Linda Pence and husband Morris; 2 grandchildren, Alexander and Christina Hardy; great-grandson, Mason Verwey; as well as numerous other family



members and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the Memorial United Methodist Church, 26 N. Locust St., West Carrollton with Rev. Barbara Wiechel officiating. Burial, Evergreen Cemetery in St. Paris, OH. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the Memorial United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or to the Central Ohio Lions Eye Bank. Envelopes available at the church. Please share



memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Hugh Ginn, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

