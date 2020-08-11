X

Gillispie, Harold

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

GILLISPIE, Harold Clark Harold Clark Gillispie, 83, widower of Ruby Joslin Gillispie, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his home. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, on August 6, 1937, to the late Farris Harold and Ruby Opal Williams Gillispie. Harold was a United States Navy Veteran and a retired contractor. Survivors include his daughter, Julie (Gary) Coleman; sister, Emma Perkins; sister-in-law, Loretta Gillispie; several nieces and nephews. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Gillispie will be cremated with no services. Scobee Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

