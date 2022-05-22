GILLILAND, Sharon

GILLILAND (Randolph), Sharon Gail



Age 84, of West Milton, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She was a graduate of Fairview High School class of 1956. Sharon had worked part time for 30 years at Landes Fresh Meats. She was an active member of Shiloh Church where she sang in the choir and was also part of the



Women's Christian Club and Women's Republican Club. Sharon also was a part of the



Tritones Choir Group and enjoyed traveling with her husband, going on cruises, spending over 25 years snow birding in



Arizona, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 60 years: William E. Gilliland, son: Jeffrey Gilliland, daughter: Sarah "Sally" (Mark) Sites, grandchildren: McKenzie Gilliland, Thomas Sites, Jackson Sites, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Vernon and Sarah (Duncan) Randolph and son: David Gilliland. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on



Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home



(400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Polk Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired,



memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.KindredFuneralHome.com