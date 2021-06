GILLIAT (Southwood), Betty A.



Age 85, of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 3, at Vandalia Baptist Temple, 724 Helke Rd., Vandalia, with Rev. Rick Washburn officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 11:00 AM until time of service. To read Betty's full life tribute and to share a message with her family, please visit http://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.