Gilliam, Walter and Joan

Walter Gilliam, Jr., 88, passed away January 12, 2022. Mary Joan Gilliam, 90, passed away May 23, 2023. Walter was born in Springfield, Ohio, on May 23, 1933, the son of the late Walter E. and Pauline Gilliam. Joan was born in Clark County on May 24, 1933, the daughter of the late Howard and Hazel Fullerton.



Walter and Joan met at 10 years old in 4th grade at Reid School, and soon after, Walter told his mother one day that he had met the girl he was going to marry. They graduated from Plattsburg High School in 1951, where Walter was a star basketball player and nominated for the All-County basketball team. Joan was a cheerleader for the high school basketball team as well as cheering for Reid Junior High. Growing up, Joan was active in 4-H dairy projects, winning in showmanship in 1949.



The childhood sweethearts married in 1953. Walter served his country in the U.S. Navy for 4 years during the Korean War, and later enjoyed traveling to his Navy reunions, and even hosted one. He retired from Navistar after 39 years of service. In his spare time, he loved restoring antique cars and attending car shows, winning many trophies. After retirement, Walter enjoyed volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and the B-17 restoration project at the Champaign Aviation Museum in Urbana. Joan worked in the library at Possum School for 29 years, retiring in 1997.



They celebrated 68 years of marriage until Walter's passing in 2022. They were blessed with their twin daughters, Debra Infante and Denise (Tom) Zupancic; grandchildren Aaron Zupancic and Stephanie (Adam) Edelman; great-grandsons Zachary and Justin Edelman; and niece Yvonne Ranft. In addition to their parents, the couple were preceded in death by Joan's sister, Doris Ranft.



Private services were held for Walter and Joan with burial in Vernon-Asbury Cemetery.



