Gilley, Virginia

Gilley (Prater), Virginia



Virginia D. Gilley, passed away August 5, 2023, at her home in Franklin, OH surrounded by her family. Born in Helechawa, KY, Virginia led a life filled with love.



Virginia's educational journey included Middletown High School and later earning a Real Estate License from Miami University. These achievements reflected her determination and commitment.



Virginia is survived by her children Debra Caron (Mike), Marsha Calvert, Jim Gilley (Clarissa), her sister Janet (Don) Riegel numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Virginia is preceded in death by her husband James Gilley, parents Everett Prater and Elsie Dykes Prater, sister Elizabeth Burns and brothers James, William, and Edward Prater, and son-in-law Steve Calvert.



A private burial will be held at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum in Middletown, OH. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home

29 N Main St

Germantown, OH

45327

https://www.arpprootfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral