Gilley, Virginia

Gilley (Prater), Virginia
Virginia D. Gilley, passed away August 5, 2023, at her home in Franklin, OH surrounded by her family. Born in Helechawa, KY, Virginia led a life filled with love.
Virginia's educational journey included Middletown High School and later earning a Real Estate License from Miami University. These achievements reflected her determination and commitment.
Virginia is survived by her children Debra Caron (Mike), Marsha Calvert, Jim Gilley (Clarissa), her sister Janet (Don) Riegel numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Virginia is preceded in death by her husband James Gilley, parents Everett Prater and Elsie Dykes Prater, sister Elizabeth Burns and brothers James, William, and Edward Prater, and son-in-law Steve Calvert.
A private burial will be held at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum in Middletown, OH. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH
45327
https://www.arpprootfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral