GILLEY, James

GILLEY, I, James C.



Age 87, of Carlisle, OH, passed away peacefully after telling the nurses "Good night ladies, I'm going to sleep." James was born in Middletown, OH, to the late Troy and Eula Gilley,



retired from General Motors and enjoyed camping, fishing and golfing and these traditions are carried on by many of his family members who will miss him dearly. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Troy and Ed Gilley, and his son-in-law, Steve Calvert. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Virginia Gilley (Prater); his children, Debra (Mike) Caron, Marsha



Calvert, James (Clarissa) Gilley II; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; special sister-in-law Bessie Gilley of Springfield, OH, and numerous special nieces, nephews and extended



family members. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, OH. Services in the care of Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St., Germantown, OH. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com.

