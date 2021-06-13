GILLESPIE, Katherine



Age 88, of Brookville, Indiana, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Woodland Country Manor in Somerville, Ohio.



Born October 24, 1932, in Hamilton, Ohio, she was one of six children born to the late John Frank and Mary (Coomer) Roach. On April 30, 1955, she was united in marriage to Joe W. Gillespie, Sr., and he preceded her in death on January 7, 2010.



A homemaker and farm wife, she and her late husband also owned and operated the Pioneer Bar and Restaurant in Brookville; in her retirement years she worked for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources at the Mounds State Park.



She was a member of the Bernard Hurst Post #77 of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. In her leisure time she enjoyed playing cards with her friends, and cherished time spent with her grandchildren.



Survivors include a daughter, Toni (Tim) Miles of Batesville, Indiana, a son, Joe (Jane) Gillespie of Brookville, Indiana;



seven grandchildren, Aaron Rottinghaus, Jessica Ward,



Jennifer Gillespie (Derek Thomson), Jill (Stephen) Schreiber, Jennifer Dick, Amber (Eric) Campbell-Yarbrough, Elizabeth (Zachariah) Fox; seven great-grandchildren, Macey and Callie Ward, Kendall and Dillon Dick, Josie Schreiber, Clare and



Austin Yarbrough.



In addition to her parents, and husband Joe, she was preceded in death by five siblings, James Roach, Raymond Roach, John Frank Roach Jr., Mildred Roach, William Roach.



Family and friends may visit from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 Noon on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home, 1025 Franklin Avenue, Brookville.



Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00 Noon on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home, with burial following in Sims Cemetery in New Fairfield, Indiana.



Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. The staff of Phillips & Meyers Funeral Home are honored to once again serve the Gillespie family, to sign the online guest book or send personal condolences please visit www.phillipsandmeyers.com.

