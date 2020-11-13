GILL, Ruby



Ruby Gill age 86 of Fairfield passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1934, in Pennington Gap, VA, the daughter of the late William and Nettie (nee Alsup) Horton. She was married to Coy Gill and he preceded her in death in 1997. She is survived by one daughter Corrie (George) Kline; two grandchildren David Kline and Joshua Kline. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was preceded in death by two sons Gary Horton and David Horton; her twin sister Reba Horton; her brother Don Horton. A private burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial service will take place in June 2021 that will be open to the public.


