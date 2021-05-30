GILKESON, Lucille

GILKESON (Adams),



Lucille



Age 95, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton surrounded by her family. She was born on August 5, 1925, in Jeremiah, KY, the daughter of the late Stephen R. Adams & Lucinda Back



Arnold Spencer Adams. Mrs. Gilkeson attended the First Baptist Church of West Carrollton. Preceded in death by her husband, Orion Arlou Gilkeson; her brothers, Ray Arnold, Melvin Adams, Eugene Adams & Ellis Adams; her sisters, Arminta Adams Blair, Rosanna Adams, Martha Adams Caudill, Christina Arnold Adams & Prescova Spencer Adams. She is survived by her 2 loving children,



Patricia Gilkeson & Orion Ronald Gilkeson; 3 grandchildren, Jessica Graves (David Lee Howard), Holly Cates & Neal (Jade) Cates; great-granddaughter, Ayla Howard; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of West Carrollton, 705 S. Elm St., West Carrollton, with Pastor Scott Wells officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) at the church on Tuesday. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Out of town services will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Blair Branch Old Regular Baptist Church in Jeremiah, KY, with a Graveside Service at 12 p.m. at the Adams Family Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Letcher Funeral Home in Whitesburg, KY. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Lucille Adams Gilkeson, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

