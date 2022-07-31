GILBO, Kathleen "Kathy"
Kathleen "Kathy" Gilbo, 77, of Washington Township, passed away on July 17, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anna and Stephen Benyo of Rocky River, Ohio, and her husband of 45 years, Ole-Jørgen Gilbo from Oslo, Norway. Kathy is survived by her son, Tor Erik of Miamisburg, Christine Gilbo, and her sister, Carol Benyo of Rocky River, grandchildren Christa, Kelly, and Andrew, plus numerous nieces and nephews in Norway. Kathy received her degree in Education at Kent State University where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She pursued further degrees at the University of Oslo as well as Auckland University in New Zealand. This was a life well-lived, full, and beyond all expectations. Kathy often felt she had led a life of three different world experiences as: "Fru Gilbo"—Director of the American International School in Oslo, Norway. "Kath" while teaching to Japanese study groups, embassy, and business groups in Europe and New Zealand, and then as teacher and Literacy Supervisor in Dayton Public Schools. She also worked in marketing and advertising while living abroad for 20 years. "From the North Pole to the South Pole", she would say. Kathy was an avid volunteer in numerous organizations and her willingness to contribute to the community will surely be missed. She was always recognized by her friendly smile and desire to help others. A private scattering of ashes has taken place. In accordance with Kathy's wishes, she would encourage friends and family to purchase a beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers and enjoy them in her memory! Care entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Online condolences can be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
