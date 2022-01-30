GILBERT, Ronald

GILBERT,



Dr. Ronald Myron



Dr. Ronald Myron Gilbert, O.D., F.A.A.O. passed away on



Wednesday, January 26, 2022, with his three sons by his side and his wife Shirlee in his heart.



Ron was born 91 years ago in Cleveland, OH, to the late Rose and Elmer Gilbert. He graduated from Glenville High School in 1948 where he played



varsity football and was a National Honor Society member. He went on to study optometry at The Ohio State University where he met his life partner, Shirlee Cooper. They married in her hometown of Canton, OH, he graduated from The Ohio State College of Optometry, and then enlisted as a Captain/Optometry Officer in the U.S. Air Force Medical



Services Corps. Ron and Shirlee moved to San Antonio, TX, where Ron was stationed for three years. Their first son, Marc, was born during that time.



In 1959 Ron joined a private practice in Dayton, OH, with the late Dr. Charles Thomas. Ron was drawn to Dayton because it wasn't "too big" like Cleveland, but it wasn't "too small" like Canton. He loved helping people, and patients stayed loyal to him up until his retirement 53 years later. He worked with Good Neighbor House to examine and treat people without housing on a weekly basis.



Ron participated in many optometric organizations for the betterment of the profession such as the American Optometric Association, the American Academy of Optometry, Vision USA, the Ohio Optometric Association where he was named Optometrist of the Year Award in 1967 and served as



President in 1977-78, and the Miami Valley Society of Optometrists serving as President in 1964-1965. He was a Key O.D. for several Ohio and national legislators receiving the Ohio Key O.D. award from the OOA in 2004. He was joined in



practice by two of his sons, Marc and Heath, and later by his grandson, Travis.



Ron was a big supporter of the Jewish community, especially Temple Israel and the Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton, but also joined his grandkids at Hillel Academy, Chabad, and Temple Beth Or. He enjoyed his time teaching Sunday School, was a member of the Board of the Dayton Interfaith Forum, and an active participant in the Jewish Federation, serving on many of its committees including the Jewish Film Festival, Tzedakah Sunday annual campaign fundraising, and the



Jewish Community Relations Council.



Ron truly was a family man. He loved his wife Shirlee of 67 years. He encouraged her involvement in the Dayton Jewish Community Center and championed her as president of



Temple Israel. Later in life the two of them could be seen at every Jewish event in Dayton for years-- they never missed a one. He was always supportive of his three sons, Marc Gilbert (Annette Nathan), Jeff (Cathy) Gilbert, and Heath (Rachel)



Gilbert; 12 grandchildren, Travis (Penina) Gilbert, Erica (Nate) Bachman, Sarah (Nate) Hulse; Michael Gilbert, Zach Gilbert, Avi Gilbert, Chava Gilbert, Zeke Gilbert, Livy Gilbert, Alexis Becker, Brianna Becker, and Cate Becker; and four great-grandchildren, Efrayim, Esther, Yehudah, and Daniel.



A Memorial Service was held at Temple Israel and interment was at Riverview Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to any of Ron's favorite charities, including Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton; Ohio Optometric Foundation; or Temple



Israel of Dayton or a deserving charity of your choosing.



Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.

